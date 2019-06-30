76ers' Jimmy Butler: Leaning toward Heat
Butler is expected to inform the Heat he wishes to play for them next season once free agency officially begins, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Nothing is official yet, but with just a few hours before free agency gets under way the Heat appear to be the favorite to land Butler's service
