76ers' Jimmy Butler: Leaves with groin strain
Butler exited Monday's game against the Pistons with a strained groin and won't return, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Butler played 10 minutes before departing, finishing with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists. Until the 76ers provide an update on Butler's condition, he should be viewed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Nets. The swingman's absence for any length of time would likely result in increased run for Furkan Korkmaz, Wilson Chandler and Landry Shamet.
