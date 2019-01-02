76ers' Jimmy Butler: Listed as out with illness

Butler is listed as out due to an illness for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

While the Sixers are yet to offer any sort of update, the news comes via the NBA's injury report, so it looks as though Butler will sit out one night after being ejected from Tuesday's game against the Clippers. In his absence, expect Furkan Korkmaz and Wilson Chandler to pick up increased minutes.

