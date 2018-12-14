76ers' Jimmy Butler: Listed as questionable
Butler (groin) is listed as questionable for Friday's contest against the Pacers, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Having to miss Wednesday's contest against the Nets due to a lingering groin injury, this is great news for the Marquette product as he will likely try to give it a go Friday. However, the 76ers maybe extra-cautious with their star forward and will probably not play Butler until he is totally cleared of his injury. If Butler is held out for a second straight game Friday, teammates Furkan Korkmaz and Wilson Chandler will likely be counted on for increased usage.
