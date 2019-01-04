76ers' Jimmy Butler: Misses practice Friday

Butler (illness) missed Friday's practice, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Butler, who also missed Wednesday's contest at Phoenix, has been diagnosed with an apparent upper respiratory infection. It's unclear how long the illness will keep Butler on the sidelines, but it's likely that the Marquette product will still be a game-time decision for the 76ers' date against Dallas on Saturday, bearing any major setbacks.

