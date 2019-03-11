76ers' Jimmy Butler: Modest scoring day
Butler accumulated 12 points (3-8 FG, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block over 31 minutes Sunday against the Pacers.
Butler shot just under 50.0 percent of his field goals on the day but was perfect from the charity stripe and contributed across a number of categories. He finished well below his season scoring average (19.1 ppg), and there is some concern about his health following the contest. Butler was held out for the final four minutes of the contest because his foot was causing him some discomfort, per Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times. The Sixers aren't expected to know more about his status until Monday morning's practice.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...