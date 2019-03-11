76ers' Jimmy Butler: Modest scoring day

Butler accumulated 12 points (3-8 FG, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block over 31 minutes Sunday against the Pacers.

Butler shot just under 50.0 percent of his field goals on the day but was perfect from the charity stripe and contributed across a number of categories. He finished well below his season scoring average (19.1 ppg), and there is some concern about his health following the contest. Butler was held out for the final four minutes of the contest because his foot was causing him some discomfort, per Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times. The Sixers aren't expected to know more about his status until Monday morning's practice.