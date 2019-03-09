76ers' Jimmy Butler: Nearly double-doubles in loss
Butler accumulated 19 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 34 minutes in the 76ers' loss to the Rockets on Friday.
These are the type of nights to expect from Butler this season with little variance. He's been an absolute model of consistency with his contributions across multiple statistical categories this season. He doesn't have a penchant for huge performances, but his floor is as steady they come.
