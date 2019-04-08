76ers' Jimmy Butler: Off injury report
Butler (back) is no longer listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Miami.
Butler has missed three of the last four contests due to a back issue, but it appears he'll be ready to play Tuesday after the Sixers took him off their injury report. He'll be worth keeping an eye on leading up to tipoff, but all signs point to him taking the court.
