76ers' Jimmy Butler: Off injury report
Butler (rest) is no longer listed on Philadelphia's injury report for Friday's game against Sacramento.
Butler was kept out of Tuesday night's matchup with Cleveland for rest purposes, but he should be ready to roll Friday. The Marquette product is averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals over his previous five contests.
