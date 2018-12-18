76ers' Jimmy Butler: Off minutes restriction
Butler won't have a minutes restriction for Monday's game against the Spurs, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Butler is off of his one-game minutes restriction, after missing two-of-three games with a strained groin. The star forward will look to continue his strong play as he's averaging 20.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 24 games this year.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...