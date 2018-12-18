76ers' Jimmy Butler: Off minutes restriction

Butler won't have a minutes restriction for Monday's game against the Spurs, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Butler is off of his one-game minutes restriction, after missing two-of-three games with a strained groin. The star forward will look to continue his strong play as he's averaging 20.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 24 games this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories