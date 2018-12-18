76ers' Jimmy Butler: Off minutes restriction

Butler won't have a minutes restriction for Monday's game against the Spurs, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Butler is off of his one-game minutes restriction, after missing two-of-three games with a strained groin. The star forward will look to continue his strong play as he's averaging 20.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 24 games this year.