76ers' Jimmy Butler: Officially dealt to Philly

Updating a previous report, Butler was dealt to the Sixers for a package centered around Dario Saric and Robert Covington, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Butler finally gets his wish and will head East to Philadelphia, where he'll team up with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to form arguably the best trio in the conference, and one of the best in the entire league. The Sixers will send back two starters in Saric and Covington, but Butler will fill one of those spots, while free agent signee Wilson Chandler could move into the lineup at the other forward spot. Regardless, the Sixers added the best player in the deal, and they feel as though they'll be able to re-sign him to a long-term deal this summer. Through his first 10 games, Butler holds averages of 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game. Given the circumstances, he's highly unlikely to play in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, but Butler could make his Sixers debut Monday in Miami.