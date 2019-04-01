76ers' Jimmy Butler: Out Monday with sore back

Butler will not play Monday against the Mavericks due to tightness in his back, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Butler played 36 minutes in Saturday's win over Minnesota, so his absence Monday is likely precautionary as the Sixers begin to prepare for what they hope is a deep postseason run. The veteran should be considered day-to-day going forward, but with a Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back coming up, it's possible he could end up missing one, if not both, of those contests, as well.