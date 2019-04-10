76ers' Jimmy Butler: Out Wednesday

Butler is out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to lower back tightness, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Butler has been bothered by a sore back lately, and it makes sense for the Sixers to give him the night off so he can be fresh for the playoffs. With most of the 76ers' other key players sitting, it'll be a skeleton crew for Wednesday's finale.

