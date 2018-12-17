76ers' Jimmy Butler: Plays 25 minutes in return Sunday

Butler finished with 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 128-105 victory over the Cavaliers.

Butler made his return to action Sunday after missing two games with a groin strain. Butler played just 25 minutes which may have been by design or simply the fact that the game was a blowout. The 76ers will have to back up Monday when they travel West to face the San Antonio Spurs. Butler should be considered probable for that game but it is worth keeping an eye on things.