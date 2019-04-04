76ers' Jimmy Butler: Posts 16 points in Wednesday's loss

Butler totaled 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-10 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 130-122 loss to the Hawks.

Butler returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a sore back. Still, he was uncharacteristically awful from the charity stripe and didn't deliver much of a stat line compared to his season averages. The 76ers are all but locked into the third spot in the Eastern Conference, so it shouldn't be overly surprising if he's rested for at least one of the final four regular season matchups. Regardless, perhaps he'll be a bit more motivated for Thursday's matchup with the top-seeded Bucks.