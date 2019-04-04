76ers' Jimmy Butler: Posts 16 points in Wednesday's loss
Butler totaled 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-10 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 130-122 loss to the Hawks.
Butler returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a sore back. Still, he was uncharacteristically awful from the charity stripe and didn't deliver much of a stat line compared to his season averages. The 76ers are all but locked into the third spot in the Eastern Conference, so it shouldn't be overly surprising if he's rested for at least one of the final four regular season matchups. Regardless, perhaps he'll be a bit more motivated for Thursday's matchup with the top-seeded Bucks.
More News
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Good to go vs. Hawks•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Doesn't attend shootaround•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Could return vs. Atlanta•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Out Monday with sore back•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Strong line despite shooting struggles•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Solid contribution Monday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.