76ers' Jimmy Butler: Posts healthy final line
Butler finished Wednesday's game against the Wizards with 23 points (7-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes.
Butler is off to a solid start in 2019, averaging 19.7 points along with 6.7 boards and 3.0 assists in three games. Although he missed a brief two-game period due to illness, he hasn't shown any signs of fatigue since returning to the court. The Marquette product will aim to continue his recent string of success Friday, when the 76ers draw a favorable matchup against Atlanta.
