76ers' Jimmy Butler: Practices Monday
Butler (illness) practiced Monday, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
It's great news for the forward as Butler has missed the last two contests due to an upper respiratory infection. Per reports, Butler was a full participant at practice Monday and could very well suit up and play Tuesday against the Wizards. However, if Butler needs at least one more game to fully recover, as well as Wilson Chandler (illness), Furkan Korkmaz will presumably start once again and see his minutes boosted.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.