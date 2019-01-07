76ers' Jimmy Butler: Practices Monday

Butler (illness) practiced Monday, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It's great news for the forward as Butler has missed the last two contests due to an upper respiratory infection. Per reports, Butler was a full participant at practice Monday and could very well suit up and play Tuesday against the Wizards. However, if Butler needs at least one more game to fully recover, as well as Wilson Chandler (illness), Furkan Korkmaz will presumably start once again and see his minutes boosted.