76ers' Jimmy Butler: Questionable for Wednesday
Butler (wrist) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, freelance NBA reporter Jessica Camerato reports.
Butler missed Monday's game against the Rockets due to a wrist injury, but he was able to practice Tuesday and could return after missing just one contest. Look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff. If Butler is unable to play again, Corey Brewer and Furkan Korkmaz could see increased run.
