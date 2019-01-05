76ers' Jimmy Butler: Questionable Saturday

Butler (illness) is listed as questioanble for Saturday's tilt with the Mavericks, Mark Zumoff of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Butler missed Wednesday's tilt with Phoenix and was unable to practice Friday while drumming up controversy over his comments regarding coach Brett Brown's methodology. Look for a more definitive answer about Butler's availability to come closer to game-time, but for now there's a possibility he's unable to go.

