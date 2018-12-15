76ers' Jimmy Butler: Questionable Sunday

Butler (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cavaliers.

Butler is in danger of missing a third straight contest due to a strained groin. While he's been sidelined, Furkan Korkmaz has drawn starts and averaged 12.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.5 boards and 1.5 steals in 32.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories