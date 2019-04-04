76ers' Jimmy Butler: Questionable vs. Bucks

Butler is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to back tightness.

Butler was held out of Mondays game against the Mavericks due to the same injury but returned for Wednesday's game in Atlanta and played 34 minutes. It appears, however, Butler still isn't 100 percent over the lingering back issues. He will likely end up being a game-time decision Thursday night against Milwaukee.

