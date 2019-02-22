76ers' Jimmy Butler: Racks up 18 points
Butler tallied 18 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and a steal across 35 minutes Thursday against Miami.
Butler shot just 35.7 percent from the field, but he managed to drain all eight of his attempts from the charity stripe in a 106-102 victory for the Sixers. The Marquette product has scored 13 or more points in seven straight contests and is averaging 5.3 rebounds along with 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals during that stretch. Even with the recent addition of Tobias Harris, Butler's production has remained consistent throughout February.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...