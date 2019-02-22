76ers' Jimmy Butler: Racks up 18 points

Butler tallied 18 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and a steal across 35 minutes Thursday against Miami.

Butler shot just 35.7 percent from the field, but he managed to drain all eight of his attempts from the charity stripe in a 106-102 victory for the Sixers. The Marquette product has scored 13 or more points in seven straight contests and is averaging 5.3 rebounds along with 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals during that stretch. Even with the recent addition of Tobias Harris, Butler's production has remained consistent throughout February.