76ers' Jimmy Butler: Records double-double in 38 minutes

Butler accounted for 38 points (15-27 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 38 minutes Wednesday as Philadelphie fell to Toronto.

Butler posted a season-high with 38 points and chipped in ten rebounds along the way, notching him his second double-double of the season. While he got off to a slow start on the offensive end since joining the 76ers, Butler has now eclipsed the 30-point threshold for the second time in his last five games. It's reasonable to expect Butler to return to his normal, bucket-getting self once he adjusts to playing with his new teammates and they adjust to playing alongside him.