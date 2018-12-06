76ers' Jimmy Butler: Records double-double in 38 minutes
Butler accounted for 38 points (15-27 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 38 minutes Wednesday as Philadelphie fell to Toronto.
Butler posted a season-high with 38 points and chipped in ten rebounds along the way, notching him his second double-double of the season. While he got off to a slow start on the offensive end since joining the 76ers, Butler has now eclipsed the 30-point threshold for the second time in his last five games. It's reasonable to expect Butler to return to his normal, bucket-getting self once he adjusts to playing with his new teammates and they adjust to playing alongside him.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...