76ers' Jimmy Butler: Registers well-rounded line

Butler finished with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block across 27 minutes Tuesday against Brooklyn.

Butler didn't impress in the scoring column as he typically does, but he put up numbers across the board helped the Sixers to a 122-100 victory, closing out the series. The Marquette product's contributions were sporadic throughout the first round, as he was held to nine points or fewer in two of the five matchups. Butler will aim to get off to a hot start in the next round against Toronto.