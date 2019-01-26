76ers' Jimmy Butler: Remains doubtful
Butler (wrist) remains doubtful for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.
As expected, it still looks as though Butler will be held out as he continues to nurse a sprained right wrist. Saturday would mark Butler's third consecutive absence, and a more clear timetable should be available after he visits with a specialist in Los Angeles. Expect recent signee Corey Brewer to pick up increased minutes so long as Butler remains out.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....