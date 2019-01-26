76ers' Jimmy Butler: Remains doubtful

Butler (wrist) remains doubtful for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

As expected, it still looks as though Butler will be held out as he continues to nurse a sprained right wrist. Saturday would mark Butler's third consecutive absence, and a more clear timetable should be available after he visits with a specialist in Los Angeles. Expect recent signee Corey Brewer to pick up increased minutes so long as Butler remains out.

More News
Our Latest Stories