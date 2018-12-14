76ers' Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Friday
Butler (groin) will not play in Friday's game against the Pacers, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
This will Butler's second straight absence since suffering a groin strain in Monday's win over the Pistons. There was some optimism surrounding Butler's status after he was tagged as questionable, but it looks like the 76ers will continue to be cautious with the All-Star. Furkan Korkmaz will get the start once again in Butler's absence.
