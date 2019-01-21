76ers' Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Monday
Butler (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Butler picked up a right wrist injury over the weekend and will miss at least one game as a result. Fortunately, the issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, as Butler is being considered day-to-day. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Spurs. In the meantime, Furkan Korkmaz is a candidate to start at small forward in place of Butler on Monday.
