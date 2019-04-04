76ers' Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Thursday

Butler (back) is out Thursday against the Bucks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Back soreness caused Butler to miss Monday's game, and he'll be out again Friday. In his place, Jonathon Simmons should see extra run, while Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris figure to see increased usage.

