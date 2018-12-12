76ers' Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Wednesday

Butler (groin) is out Wednesday against the Nets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As expected, Butler will be in street clothes for Wednesday's contest. The 76ers lost significant depth trading for Butler earlier in the year, so this absence is a real blow. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid will likely be relied upon more than usual, while some role players like J.J. Redick and Furkan Korkmaz could be worth fliers in DFS settings.