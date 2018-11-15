Butler scored 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss to the Magic.

It wasn't a successful Sixers debut for the 29-year-old, either from a team or a personal perspective, but he'll have plenty of time to learn how to work effectively with his two extremely talented new teammates in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Butler still averaged 22.2 points per game last season in similar circumstances in Minnesota, and there's no reason to think he'll suddenly struggle in Philly.