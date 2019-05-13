76ers' Jimmy Butler: Scores 16 points in season-finale

Butler managed 16 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 43 minutes during Sunday's 92-90 loss to the Raptors.

Butler appeared to roll his ankle during Sunday's Game 7 loss but stayed in the game to finish with 16 points in 43 minutes. It was a tough loss for the 76ers who rallied from nine points down midway through the third quarter to actually lead by seven during the same period. Butler, who was acquired mid-season, remains uncertain as to his future. Chances are he could be viewed as expendable by the 76ers who may choose to invest in their younger players. No matter where he ends up, Butler will typically fill the same role moving forward and should remain an elite fantasy asset.