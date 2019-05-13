76ers' Jimmy Butler: Scores 16 points in season-finale
Butler managed 16 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 43 minutes during Sunday's 92-90 loss to the Raptors.
Butler appeared to roll his ankle during Sunday's Game 7 loss but stayed in the game to finish with 16 points in 43 minutes. It was a tough loss for the 76ers who rallied from nine points down midway through the third quarter to actually lead by seven during the same period. Butler, who was acquired mid-season, remains uncertain as to his future. Chances are he could be viewed as expendable by the 76ers who may choose to invest in their younger players. No matter where he ends up, Butler will typically fill the same role moving forward and should remain an elite fantasy asset.
More News
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Dominant in Thursday's Game 6 win•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Scores 22 points in Game 5 loss•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Gets second double-double of series•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Big all-around stat line in win•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Drops 30 points in Game 2 win•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Registers well-rounded line•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...