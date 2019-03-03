76ers' Jimmy Butler: Scores 21 in loss

Butler totaled 21 points (5-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block over 37 minutes in the 76er's loss to the Warriors on Saturday.

Butler has been a reliable fantasy contributor this season, averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. His scoring average is a five-year low, but Butler is the most efficient he's ever been, draining 47.6 percent of his shots from the field.