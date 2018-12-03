76ers' Jimmy Butler: Scores 21 points Sunday
Butler had 21 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 victory over the Grizzlies.
Butler scored 21 points in Sunday's victory but offered very little outside of the points. In fact, this was his first game since making his 76er debut that he failed to record a steal. He has had to adjust to playing alongside both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons but as a team, they are performing very well. He is unlikely to put up the same numbers he had during his time in Minnesota but should still remain a solid second-round player moving forward.
