76ers' Jimmy Butler: Scores 22 in loss

Butler finished with 22 points (8-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals over 36 minutes in the 76ers' loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.

Butler hit a pair of clutch free-throws with only a few seconds to play to put the 76ers ahead by one, but his efforts were for naught as Zach LaVine drained a game winner with just a couple seconds on the clock. Butler's stat line on Wednesday night is on par with his season averages in points (19.0), rebounds (5.1), assists (4.0) and steals (2.0).

