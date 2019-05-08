76ers' Jimmy Butler: Scores 22 points in Game 5 loss
Butler tallied 22 points (6-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 125-89 Game 5 loss to the Raptors.
Butler has scored at least 22 points in four consecutive contests. Despite delivering a dud in the series opener (10 points on four-of-12 from the field), Butler has been Philadelphia's most consistent contributor here in the second round. He'll look to help the 76ers avoid elimination during Thursday's Game 6.
