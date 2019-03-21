76ers' Jimmy Butler: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's win
Butler posted 22 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 118-115 win over the Celtics.
Butler shook off a slow start (four points in the first half) to come up in the clutch with big buckets galore. His four-game streak of scoring at least 20 points is the longest he has managed through 49 appearances with the 76ers, and he seems to be hitting his stride just in time given that the playoffs are on the horizon.
More News
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.