76ers' Jimmy Butler: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's win

Butler posted 22 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 118-115 win over the Celtics.

Butler shook off a slow start (four points in the first half) to come up in the clutch with big buckets galore. His four-game streak of scoring at least 20 points is the longest he has managed through 49 appearances with the 76ers, and he seems to be hitting his stride just in time given that the playoffs are on the horizon.