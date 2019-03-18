76ers' Jimmy Butler: Scores 27 points in Sunday's win
Butler contributed 27 points (8-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 9-13 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 win over the Bucks.
Butler has been extremely impressive across these last two contests, reasserting himself in a big way offensively while showcasing his usual brilliance defensively. With Joel Embiid (rest) expected to sit out Tuesday's matchup with the Hornets, Butler is likely to stay aggressive against an opponent that he splashed a game-winner against during his first week with the 76ers.
