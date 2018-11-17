Butler contributed 28 points (12-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 113-107 win over the Jazz.

Butler was extremely efficient, finishing with nearly twice as many points as field-goal attempts while providing his usual impact on defense as well. Butler had been resting regularly while still with the Timberwolves, including on the front or back end of back-to-backs. However, it's unclear whether that will continue now that he's with the 76ers. Fantasy owners would be wise to check on Butler's status heading into Saturday's matchup with the Hornets.

