76ers' Jimmy Butler: Sits out practice
Butler did not practice Monday due to tightness in his lower back, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.
Nearly half of the Sixers' roster popped up on the injury report Monday, and Butler is no exception as he emerged from the weekend with tightness in his lower-back. While his absence from practice is likely precautionary, the veteran should still be considered questionable heading into a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back that includes games in Orlando and Chicago.
