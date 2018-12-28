76ers' Jimmy Butler: Solid complementary effort
Butler totaled 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and three steals across 36 minutes in the 76ers' 114-97 win over the Jazz on Thursday.
The veteran wing's non-scoring numbers were atypically low Thursday, but he still found his way to a serviceable fantasy night with a strong shooting effort. Butler has a pair of 20-point tallies over the last four games in addition to his 19-point effort against Utah, as he continues to be an important component of the Sixers attack. While sharing the floor with high-usage options such as Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid does eat into his overall production from time to time, Butler has offered a tangible reminder of his upside with a pair of 38-point outbursts in December.
