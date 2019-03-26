76ers' Jimmy Butler: Solid contribution Monday
Butler recorded 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Monday's 119-98 loss to the Magic.
Butler has been solid in four of the major categories of late, averaging 22.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals over his last six games. Ben Simmons (illness) missed Monday's game, so that may also have contributed to the uptick in assists in the contest.
