76ers' Jimmy Butler: Splendid effort in return

Butler totaled 20 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds, five steals, and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 victory over the Lakers.

Butler returned after missing three straight games with a wrist injury, putting up a solid line in 29 minutes. It appeared as though he was going to get an early night but the Lakers kept the game close down the stretch meaning Butler was forced to check back in. Barring any setbacks, Butler should be ready to go against the Warriors on Thursday but his owners should at least keep one eye on the injury report just in case his wrist flares up.