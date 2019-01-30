76ers' Jimmy Butler: Splendid effort in return
Butler totaled 20 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds, five steals, and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 victory over the Lakers.
Butler returned after missing three straight games with a wrist injury, putting up a solid line in 29 minutes. It appeared as though he was going to get an early night but the Lakers kept the game close down the stretch meaning Butler was forced to check back in. Barring any setbacks, Butler should be ready to go against the Warriors on Thursday but his owners should at least keep one eye on the injury report just in case his wrist flares up.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...