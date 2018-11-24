Butler sprained his left ankle late in Friday's loss to the Cavaliers, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

X-ray's on Butler's ankle following the game came back negative, but he is expected to be re-evaluated Saturday. He finished the game with 22 points (8-14 FT, 3-4 3PT, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block, and two steals across 34 minutes. Expect an update on his status once the 76ers provide more clarity on the situation.