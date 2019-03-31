76ers' Jimmy Butler: Strong line despite shooting struggles

Butler mustered 12 points (4-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes in the 76ers' 118-109 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Butler utilized his non-scoring skills heavily to still generate a strong line despite poor shooting Saturday. The veteran wing is in the midst of a three-game shooting funk overall, however, as he's drained just 11 of 37 attempts during that span. Prior to his current struggles, Butler had rattled off five straight 20-point efforts, and he'll be in line for increased usage over the next two games while Joel Embiid (rest) remains sidelined.