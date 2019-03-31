76ers' Jimmy Butler: Strong line despite shooting struggles
Butler mustered 12 points (4-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes in the 76ers' 118-109 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.
Butler utilized his non-scoring skills heavily to still generate a strong line despite poor shooting Saturday. The veteran wing is in the midst of a three-game shooting funk overall, however, as he's drained just 11 of 37 attempts during that span. Prior to his current struggles, Butler had rattled off five straight 20-point efforts, and he'll be in line for increased usage over the next two games while Joel Embiid (rest) remains sidelined.
More News
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Solid contribution Monday•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: All-around stat line in loss•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Drops 23 points Tuesday•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Scores 27 points in Sunday's win•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Does it all in win•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.