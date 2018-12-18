76ers' Jimmy Butler: Struggles in Monday's loss

Butler managed six points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 123-96 loss to the Spurs.

Butler couldn't find a rhythm, posting a putrid stat line in the blowout loss. It was the second night of a back-to-back, so it's possible the 29-year-old star was fatigued. With Butler's minutes restriction lifted following his recent groin injury, expect him to see plenty of playing time in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks.