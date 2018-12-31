76ers' Jimmy Butler: Struggles in Sunday's loss
Butler managed five points (2-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 129-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Butler couldn't find a rhythm as a scorer and ultimately didn't see his usual share of minutes in the blowout defeat. He has failed to reach double figures in scoring four times through his first 20 appearances with the 76ers, and Butler is clearly still adjusting to operating off the ball alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid (knee), who sat this one out but could return for Tuesday's tilt versus the Clippers.
More News
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Solid complementary effort•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Has team-high in shot attempts•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Across the board contribution in win•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Finds form against Knicks•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Struggles in Monday's loss•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Off minutes restriction•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...