76ers' Jimmy Butler: Struggles in Sunday's loss

Butler managed five points (2-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 129-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Butler couldn't find a rhythm as a scorer and ultimately didn't see his usual share of minutes in the blowout defeat. He has failed to reach double figures in scoring four times through his first 20 appearances with the 76ers, and Butler is clearly still adjusting to operating off the ball alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid (knee), who sat this one out but could return for Tuesday's tilt versus the Clippers.