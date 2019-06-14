76ers' Jimmy Butler: To test free agency

Butler is expected to decline his player option for 2019-20 and test free agency, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. According to Haynes, the 76ers remain determined to retain Butler.

Last season, the four-time All-Star averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.9 steals while helping lead the 76ers to a down-to-the-wire Game 7 against the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Butler is one of the best two-way players in the league, and he'll be highly sought-after by a variety of teams. The Sixers have the advantage from a financial standpoint -- able to offer Butler the most total money -- but that may not be all that matters to the 29-year-old.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...