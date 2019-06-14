76ers' Jimmy Butler: To test free agency
Butler is expected to decline his player option for 2019-20 and test free agency, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. According to Haynes, the 76ers remain determined to retain Butler.
Last season, the four-time All-Star averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.9 steals while helping lead the 76ers to a down-to-the-wire Game 7 against the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Butler is one of the best two-way players in the league, and he'll be highly sought-after by a variety of teams. The Sixers have the advantage from a financial standpoint -- able to offer Butler the most total money -- but that may not be all that matters to the 29-year-old.
