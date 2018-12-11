76ers' Jimmy Butler: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Butler (groin) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice and is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Butler strained his groin during Monday's win over the Pistons, and it sounds like the issue will force him to miss at least one game. His status should clear up closer to tipoff; if Butler is unable to play, Furkan Korkmaz would be a candidate to take his place in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...