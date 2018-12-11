76ers' Jimmy Butler: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Butler (groin) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice and is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Butler strained his groin during Monday's win over the Pistons, and it sounds like the issue will force him to miss at least one game. His status should clear up closer to tipoff; if Butler is unable to play, Furkan Korkmaz would be a candidate to take his place in the starting lineup.