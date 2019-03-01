76ers' Jimmy Butler: Well-rounded line in win
Butler totaled 20 points (9-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 37 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Thunder on Thursday.
Butler did it all on Thursday, dishing and rebounding at will while scoring 20 points. He's proven that he can be a quality fantasy option this season, even on a team loaded with superstars.
