76ers' Jimmy Butler: Will be game-time call
Butler (ribs) will be a game-time call for Sunday's matchup with the Knicks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.
Both Butler and Joel Embiid (ankle) will go through pregame warmups before the team officially makes a decision on their respective statuses. Butler is dealing with bruised ribs, which he picked up during Friday's game against the Hawks, in which he played 40 minutes and finished with 30 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...