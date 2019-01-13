76ers' Jimmy Butler: Will be game-time call

Butler (ribs) will be a game-time call for Sunday's matchup with the Knicks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Both Butler and Joel Embiid (ankle) will go through pregame warmups before the team officially makes a decision on their respective statuses. Butler is dealing with bruised ribs, which he picked up during Friday's game against the Hawks, in which he played 40 minutes and finished with 30 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals.